CBI questions Sushant's psychiatrist for first time

The probe agency also questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty's father for the third consecutive day, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:56 IST
The CBI questioned late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist Susan Walker for the first time on Thursday in connection with the film star's death, an official said. The probe agency also questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty's father for the third consecutive day, he said.

"Rajput's psychiatrist Susan Walker reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the probe team is stationed, around 1 pm and left the place around 8 pm. She was questioned for the first time," the official said. According to the official, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajeet Chakraborty arrived at the guest house around 10.30 am in a car escorted by a police vehicle.

"It was his third day of questioning, which lasted for around five hours. He left the place around 3.30 pm," he added. Rhea Chakraborty and her family members are accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

In the last two days, the 28-year-old actress's father was questioned for over 18 hours by the CBI. The actress, who was earlier questioned for around 35 hours over four days, and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was also grilled by the CBI, were not questioned on Thursday.

However, the probe team quizzed Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and domestic help Deepesh Sawant during the day, the official said. After Rajput's demise, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of over 50 people.

The late actor's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money. The Supreme Court last month upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI.

On Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said it has arrested two alleged contraband dealers in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of Rajput's death. The role of Rhea Chakraborty's brother and his purported links with people nabbed by NCB are under the scanner of the agency and he is expected to be summoned for questioning soon, officials said.

