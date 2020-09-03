Hoshiarpur: Subedar Rajesh Kumar cremated with full military honours
Subedar Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in a firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, was cremated with full military honours at his native Kalichpur village here on Thursday evening. Mukerian MLA Indu Bala laid a wreath on the body of Subedar Rajesh Kumar on behalf of the Punjab government. Kumar's 11-year-old son Jatin lit the pyre.PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:01 IST
Subedar Rajesh Kumar, who was killed in a firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, was cremated with full military honours at his native Kalichpur village here on Thursday evening. Kumar was killed along the line of control (LOC) in the Rajouri sector of J-K on September 1 night. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son and parents. Mukerian MLA Indu Bala laid a wreath on the body of Subedar Rajesh Kumar on behalf of the Punjab government.
Kumar's 11-year-old son Jatin lit the pyre. Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait, Senior Superintendent of Police Navjot Singh Mahal and many other prominent leaders paid floral tributes to the soldier.
The deputy commissioner said the state government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member of Subedar Rajesh Kumar..
ALSO READ
J&K: Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri
J&K: Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri
Kashmiri youth in 'camera'derie with global online exhibition
Militant killed in Kupwara encounter identified as Pakistani: Police
Pakistani national, 2 American citizens charged with moving US dollars to Iran