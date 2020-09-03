Left Menu
Sikkim s COVID-19 tally rises to 1,739

Of the 34 new COVID-19 cases, 32 were reported East Sikkim while South Sikkim and West Sikkim reported one case each. The 34 new cases have pushed the number of active cases to 430 while 1,304 patients have recovered from the disease and five have died.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:42 IST
A 65-year-old man died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the death toll due to the virus in Sikkim to five while the Coronavirus caseload in the Himalayan state rose to 1,739 with 34 new cases, an official said. The man succumbed to Covid-19 at the Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital here, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) officer Sonam Bhutia said.

The victim, a native of the state capital, had co- morbidities, like asthma and diabetes, he said. Of the 34 new COVID-19 cases, 32 were reported East Sikkim while South Sikkim and West Sikkim reported one case each.

The 34 new cases have pushed the number of active cases to 430 while 1,304 patients have recovered from the disease and five have died. East Sikkim has registered the highest number of cases at 1216 followed by 474 in South Sikkim, 48 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim, Bhutia said.

So far 42,331 samples have been tested in the state for COVID-19, the official added..

