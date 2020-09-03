Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can't say it is a second wave: Delhi Health Minister on recent spurt in COVID-19 cases

As Delhi reported over 2,000 COVID-19 infections for three consecutive days, Health Minister Satyendar Jain Thursday said it cannot be termed a second wave of coronavirus as cases are not rising after touching zero.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:49 IST
Can't say it is a second wave: Delhi Health Minister on recent spurt in COVID-19 cases
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Image Credit: ANI

As Delhi reported over 2,000 COVID-19 infections for three consecutive days, Health Minister Satyendar Jain Thursday said it cannot be termed a second wave of coronavirus as cases are not rising after touching zero. "You cannot say it is a second wave. We could have called it a second wave if there were no positive cases for one or two months and then cases would have started coming again. The virus is still there in Delhi. You should not stress about numbers," he told reporters here. He said the Delhi government wants to ensure there is no positive case in the city and is therefore increasing the daily testing for COVID-19.

After a brief lull, Delhi has seen a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last few days. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 2,737 COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in 67 days, taking the infection tally to over 1.82 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,500. This is the third successive day in which over 2,000 new cases have been reported -- 2,509 cases were reported on Wednesday, 2,312 cases on Tuesday. Jain said Delhi's case fatality ratio was 0.75 per cent as on Wednesday, which is a good sign. The case fatality ratio is ratio of number of deaths and total number of cases.

"Overall, it is 2.5 per cent. Yesterday, it was less than one per cent, which is a good sign. At one time, it was 3.5 per cent," he added. "We are increasing (the number of) tests. We are emphasising on testing and working aggressively on it. Yesterday, the number was around 30,000 and today it will be around 35,000. If a case is isolated at home or hospital, it won't be able to infect 10 people. We want that not one positive case should be there," he said.

The minister said anybody can get tested at Delhi government dispensaries or hospitals for free. Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that his government will double daily COVID-19 tests from 20,000 to 40,000. On Wednesday, a total of 28,835 tests were conducted, the maximum since March.

On certain private hospitals in Delhi reporting a shortage of ICU beds, Jain said over 70 per cent of the 14,000 beds allocated for COVID-19 in the city are vacant. "We asked five to six hospitals and learnt that 70 to 80 per cent of patients there are from outside Delhi. There might be issues in some hospitals but there is no shortage of beds," he said.

The minister was also asked about patients facing stress post recovery from the virus, and he said that the government has opened a post-COVID clinic and there are psychiatrists to counsel patients. Jain also said the government is formulating protocols for travelling on the Delhi Metro, which will resume from September 7 after a hiatus of over five months.

"A dry run is also being conducted so that it can be ensured that people wear masks, clean their hands, follow social distancing norms and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," he said. The Delhi Metro will resume services in three stages between September 7 and 12, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Trains will be available from 7-11 AM and 4-8 PM, it said. Metro services in Delhi-NCR were suspended on March 22 in view of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Assam CM holds meeting with various organisations

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday held separate meetings with different organisations representing various communities of the state and assured them that the government would take pragmatic steps for fulfilling their deman...

Pfizer sees COVID-19 vaccine data in thick of U.S. election fight

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer should know in October if a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing works, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Thursday, potentially placing it at the centre of bitter U.S. presidential politics ahead of the Nov. 3 electio...

Report: Dolphins fielding offers for QB Rosen

The Miami Dolphins are fielding trade offers for quarterback Josh Rosen, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Thursday. Rosen, 23, lost all three of his starts for the Dolphins last season and appears to have lost the backup QB job in Miami to rook...

Judges skeptical toward Trump plan to exclude many immigrants from representation

U.S. judges appeared skeptical on Thursday toward President Donald Trumps recent directive to exclude people who are in the United States illegally from representation when apportioning congressional seats.A three-judge panel in Manhattan s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020