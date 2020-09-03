Left Menu
Development News Edition

Book on Delhi riots: Authors file police complaint against Bloomsbury, media houses, Dalrymple

The authors of the controversial book "Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story" filed a complaint with the police on Thursday against publishing house Bloomsbury, some media organisations and noted individuals, alleging cheating, mischief, misappropriation of property and criminal intimidation by them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:43 IST
Book on Delhi riots: Authors file police complaint against Bloomsbury, media houses, Dalrymple
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The authors of the controversial book "Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story" filed a complaint with the police on Thursday against publishing house Bloomsbury, some media organisations and noted individuals, alleging cheating, mischief, misappropriation of property and criminal intimidation by them. The authors met Delhi Commissioner of Police S N Shrivastava with their complaint and sought "immediate and necessary action" against those named in it.

The complaint accused professor-activist Nandini Sundar and news portals The Print and Newslaundry of "illegal receipt and retention of stolen property", and several noted individuals, including historian William Dalrymple and author Aatish Taseer, of "criminal intimidation and (making) statements creating and promoting enmity, hatred, and ill will between classes". The book, authored by advocate Monika Arora and professors Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra, got embroiled in a controversy for inviting BJP leader Kapil Mishra as a guest of honour on its launch on August 22.

There have been allegations that several leaders, including Mishra, made inflammatory speeches targeting anti-citizenship law protesters before the violence broke out in Northeast Delhi on February 23. Later, Bloomsbury after facing a massive backlash on social media withdrew itself from the book, saying the virtual launch was "organised without its knowledge". The book found a new publishing house in Garuda Prakashan the very next day.

According to the complaint, signed by Arora, Bloomsbury "wilfully with dishonest intentions expunged her work and also leaked a PDF version of the book in public to hamper any future sales". "The present complaint seeks investigation... for being the publisher of my authored book and having deliberately, willfully with dishonest intentions expunged my work, effort and skill thereby diminishing my goodwill, reputation and standing, without my knowledge and consent rescinded from performing its obligations under the terms of the agreement dated 29.5.2020 and leaked a PDF version of the book in public to hamper any future sales," read the complaint.

Contrary to what Bloomsbury India had claimed, the complaint said that an e-poster of the book launch event in question with the list of "confirmed speakers" was sent to the publishing house and that they had acknowledged it too. It alleged that the publishers withdrew only after being pressured by its parent company Bloomsbury UK. "The book launch event was widely publicized on social media platforms with full knowledge of the Publisher. 100 physical copies of the book were delivered as per the terms of the agreement by the Publisher to the Author on 1.8.2020. On the date of the launch, at 3:30 PM, the Publisher phoned the Author to say that it was considering withdrawing the book on account of pressure of its parent company, and from certain other persons on social media," it added.

In the complaint, Arora claimed that a "venomous campaign" emerged on the social media and a "group of individuals/ propagandists'', whom she referred to as "Urban Naxal Gang", "conspired and went all out to kill the book by pressurizing, intimidating, bullying and blackmailing the publishers". She also put out tweets by activist Saket Gokhale, along with journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani and poet Meena Kandasamy, all named in the complaint, alleging that they were congratulating one another for being able to put a stop on the release of the book.

The complaint also accused media houses The Quint and NewsLaundry, and professor-activist Nandani Sundar for critiquing the book and attempting to discredit the authors' work based on a leaked or "stolen" PDF copy of the book. "How in the world would they have got their hands on the book if not for this unauthorized circulation. As on date, there is no other physical copy in existence except for those 100 copies that had been delivered to me. Thus, despite knowing such a version was 'stolen property' neither the aforesaid media houses nor Ms Sundar chose to take any appropriate legal measures to bring it to the notice of authorities," it said.

Some individuals who have been named in the complaint have reacted to it through tweets. "I'm actually glad this has happened. This should remove all doubt, in anyone's mind, that these were not independent writers at all, but a state-sponsored syndicate, dedicated to whitewashing the role of certain BJP leaders in the Delhi Riots," tweeted Taseer.

"This is an attempt at intimidation by BJP-linked authors using Central agencies bcoz we spoke against their vile book full of lies & minority-blaming on the Delhi Pogrom. This complaint is a joke. But the one I file about the contents of the book with @DGPMaharashtra won't be," tweeted Gokhale. "Wow..... just learnt this. now coming after us with state machinery. We will not allow literature and publishing to platform hate," tweeted Kandasamy.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton opens up about difficult days and loneliness

Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton spoke on Thursday of loneliness and the difficult days of racing in a COVID-19 bubble, but said it was important to be open about it.The six-times champion, one of the worlds highest paid...

Report: NFL further limits size of traveling party

The NFL will limit its teams to a traveling party of 70 staff members in the 2020 season, the Sports Business Journal reported Thursday. That includes coaches, medical personnel and necessary support staff. Two weeks ago, the league announc...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Pironkova comeback continues with win over Muguruza

Tsvetana Pironkova, playing in her first event since 2017, claimed a shock upset at the U.S. Open on Thursday by dispatching double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza 7-5 6-3 to move into the third round. After three years away from the WTA...

Trump's threat to defund cities 'unconstitutional,' mayors say

Mayors of major U.S. cities on Thursday blasted President Donald Trumps threat to cut federal funding to cities facing ongoing protests as a violation of the U.S. Constitution, and New York state said it would challenge any move to defund t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020