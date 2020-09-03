Left Menu
GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) on Thursday said that it has "become all the more business-friendly" after the commencement of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) Business Facilitation Center at its airport terminal.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-09-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 22:55 IST
GHAC launches 'FTCCI Business Facilitation Center' at Hyderabad
GMR Air Cargo. Image Credit: ANI

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) on Thursday said that it has "become all the more business-friendly" after the commencement of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) Business Facilitation Center at its airport terminal. "The FTCCI lends its support to the Industry and Government in promoting economic growth and cross border trade through its various programmes and initiatives. As part of which, The FTCCI Business Facilitation Center is being inaugurated at GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal that significantly benefits the Exporters and Cargo Agents from the Hyderabad and South India region in multiple ways," GHAC said in a release.

"Now the Exporters and Cargo Agents can get the 'Certificate of Origin' right at the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal thus saving a lot of travel time. The Center will also offer Visa Recommender Letters for Overseas Travel for Business Promotion. There will be time-saving for documentation for Export Shipments especially for perishable shipments like fruits, vegetables and marine export shipments, which are to be exported in a time-bound manner to maintain the freshness of the produce," it said. The New FTCCI Business Facilitation Center at the cargo terminal was inaugurated by the JS Chandrasekhar, Principal Commissioner of Customs in the presence of G Seetharam Reddy, Addl. Director-General, DGFT (Director General of Foreign Trade), Saurabh Kumar, CEO, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo and Ramakanth Inani, President FTCCI.

During this event, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo has also flagged off the first Cool Dolly Temperature Sensitive Shipment of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories under 15-25 Deg. Centigrade. "GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) Terminal is a Good Storage and Distribution Practices (GSDP) certified Terminal and maintain Unbroken Cool-chain for Transportation of Temperature Sensitive Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Vaccines. With the introduction of Cool Dolly, the Mobile Refrigeration Unit for airside transportation, the temperature integrity can be maintained at the Airside Apron while the Export Goods wait for the Aircraft," it said.

"This will prevent any temperature excursions and thus maintain the efficacy of the Goods. The addition of this industry-unique offering will greatly benefit the exports from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and adjoining Regions. The Cool Dolly has been developed in-house by GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo with the help of inputs from Pharmaceutical Exporters and Air Carriers for transportation of Temperature Sensitive Goods in-line with World Health Organisation (WHO) Guidelines," it added. GHAC is a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited (GACAEL), which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL). The company operates a world-class air cargo terminal at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, Hyderabad (Telangana State) with a cargo handling capacity of 150,000 MT per annum. (ANI)

