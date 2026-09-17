Energy Crisis Puts South Asia in the Dark

In Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, Parvin Akter adjusts her cooking schedule based on the availability of piped gas, as global energy crises disrupt supply.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, a new fuel subsidy aims to alleviate the impact of soaring fuel prices on vehicle owners, yet many face registration challenges.

Regional conflicts have spiked LNG prices, affecting countries with limited intervention capabilities. Industries in Bangladesh and Pakistan are experiencing severe repercussions due to these disruptions.