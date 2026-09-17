Energy Crisis Puts South Asia in the Dark

In South Asia, Bangladesh and Pakistan struggle with energy shortages due to global disruptions. Bangladesh faces power outages affecting industries and daily life, while Pakistan implements fuel subsidies amidst rising prices. The crisis stems from regional conflicts affecting LNG supplies, impacting economic and social stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 16:23 IST
Energy Crisis Puts South Asia in the Dark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, Parvin Akter adjusts her cooking schedule based on the availability of piped gas, as global energy crises disrupt supply.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, a new fuel subsidy aims to alleviate the impact of soaring fuel prices on vehicle owners, yet many face registration challenges.

Regional conflicts have spiked LNG prices, affecting countries with limited intervention capabilities. Industries in Bangladesh and Pakistan are experiencing severe repercussions due to these disruptions.

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