Open-air community classes in J-K's Yusmarg to compensate academic loss faced by students amid COVID-19

The government teachers of High school Kandajan in Yusmarg area in Budgam district have started open-air community classes to compensate the academic loss amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-09-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 00:15 IST
government teachers of High school Kandajan are conducting open-air community classes in Yusmarg area of Budgam district.. Image Credit: ANI

The government teachers of High school Kandajan in Yusmarg area in Budgam district have started open-air community classes to compensate the academic loss amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Yusmarg, popular as hill station is situated in the western part of Kashmir Valley and students in Kandajan village were finding it difficult to continue their online studies due to low internet connectivity issue.

In such times, these community classes are a ray of hope to these students. It is helping them to continue their studies even during the pandemic. However, some students were unable to attend the online classes as they were unable to afford a smartphone. Manzoor Ahmad, Headmaster of Government high school Kandajan Yusmarg told ANI, "With the permission of locals and parents of the students, we have started these community classes."

"Very few students were coming to the online classes because of different reasons. But after the introduction of community classes, more number of students are coming to attend the classes," Ahmad said."Currently, we are running classes from 6th to 10th standard," he added. Bashir Malik, Teacher of the school, "We have started an initiative to continue the classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic after assessing the scenario. It was imperative to deliver lessons and to contain the spread of the virus at the same time."

Malik said, "We decided that it is better to conduct classes in an open space." "While conducting the classes, we are following the standard operating procedures (SOPs)," Malik added.

Appreciating the initiative, Hanan Mushtaq, a student said, "As we stay in a far-flung area, our teachers have to come here every day. We are thankful to them." Another student Masrat Jan said, "We were struggling with our classes including poor internet connectivity amid COVID-19. But we are glad that the school authority has decided to conduct the community classes."(ANI)

