DTC bus hits boundary wall of NITI Aayog building: Police
A DTC bus hit the boundary wall of the NITI Aayog building in central Delhi, police said on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30 pm on Thursday. A case was registered for rash and negligent driving and the driver was arrested, a senior police officer said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 09:34 IST
