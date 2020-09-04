Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCB conducting searches at Rhea's brother, associate Samuel Miranda's residences

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting searches at the houses of actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 09:35 IST
NCB conducting searches at Rhea's brother, associate Samuel Miranda's residences
Visual from the residence of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting searches at the houses of actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. "It's just a procedural matter. That is what we are following. It is being done at Rhea's and Samuel Miranda's house," an official said.

In the same case, NCB has arrested two people Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit. The Esplanade Court on Thursday sent Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler who was arrested in a case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to the NCB custody till September 9.

Vilatra was arrested after NCB uncovered his linkages with Abbas Lakhani, who has been nabbed in the actor's death case. The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Riddhima pays homage to father Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

On late actor Rishi Kapoors 68th birth anniversary on Friday, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned an emotional note and said she misses him every day. In an Instagram post, Riddhima said her father gave her the gift of compassion and ...

People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan team up with Netflix in major Hollywood move; Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearing and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearingLawyers for Harvey Weinsteins bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a revised proposal to settle sexual misconduct clai...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 39-lakh mark

As many as 83,341 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 tally crossed 39-lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,096 more deaths reported in the last 24 h...

FEATURE-Virus-idled Indian workers dig into a new job: boosting water security

By Shuriah Niazi SAGAR, India, Sept 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Basant Ahirwar worked as an expert mason in Indias northern Uttar Pradesh state before the countrys coronavirus lockdown shut down business and forced him to return, jobless...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020