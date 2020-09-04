NCB conducting searches at Rhea's brother, associate Samuel Miranda's residences

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting searches at the houses of actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. "It's just a procedural matter. That is what we are following. It is being done at Rhea's and Samuel Miranda's house," an official said.

In the same case, NCB has arrested two people Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit. The Esplanade Court on Thursday sent Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler who was arrested in a case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to the NCB custody till September 9.

Vilatra was arrested after NCB uncovered his linkages with Abbas Lakhani, who has been nabbed in the actor's death case. The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.