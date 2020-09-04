During coronavirus pandemic police used to sing songs to create awareness, feed the poor

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
The Chicago Cubs will try to build on their National League Central lead when they face the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. The game will open a five-game series at Wrigley Field. The division-leading Cubs 22-15 hold a 3 12-game lea...
Australias prime minister pressed states on Friday to reopen their borders by December and ease restrictions, as businesses and locked down households vented their frustration over deepening revenue and job losses. Prime Minister Scott Morr...
Shifting monsoon patterns linked to climate change likely caused the rise and fall of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation, according to a study by an Indian-origin scientist which analysed data from North India covering the past 5,700 yea...
There is a big probability that the defence ministers of China and India will meet in Moscow amid renewed border tensions, the editor-in-chief of influential Chinese newspaper Global Times said on Friday. Hu Xijin said on his official accou...