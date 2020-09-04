Left Menu
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Shipping Ministry directs ports to procure, charter indigenously-built vessels

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat", the Ministry of Shipping has directed all major ports to procure or charter small vessels which are built in India in order to promote shipbuilding in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 12:55 IST
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Shipping Ministry directs ports to procure, charter indigenously-built vessels
Union Shipping Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar

Speaking to ANI, Union Shipping Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya said that the new plan will help to build small vessels at 16 major shipyards in the country. "The Prime Minister has given the vision of a self-reliant India. Under the new directive of the Shipping Ministry, our shipyards will become self-sufficient. The Ministry has issued guidelines directing those small vessels used in the country should be built in India," Mandaviya said.

"Under this guideline, the small vessels requirement on our major ports will be 'Make in India'. More than 23,000 ships regularly arrive in the country and it also needs repairing facilities to repair such merchant ships so we are implementing policies. This guideline has been issued in view of the facility of shipbuilding to make the maritime industry self-sufficient in the country," he said. The Ministry of Shipping will also provide some window to major ports so that construction time would be availed.

The Ministry is aiming to promote the Indian shipbuilding industry and also have a discussion with some leading countries for Make in India shipbuilding. (ANI)

