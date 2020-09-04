Terrorist killed by security forces in J-K's Baramulla
A terrorist was eliminated in an encounter at Pattan in Baramulla district on Friday, Indian Army said.
The operation, which was launched by the security forces in the morning today, is in progress.
An officer suffered injuries during the operation. However, his condition is stable, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army. (ANI)
