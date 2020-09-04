45 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal

As many as 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload in the state 6,660, according to the State Health Department. The total number of cases includes 1,734 active cases, 4,832 recovered cases and 47 deaths so far.

As many as 83,341 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 39-lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,096 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 68,472 patients have succumbed to the disease.

The total cases in the country reached at 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)