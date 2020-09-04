Left Menu
Development News Edition

11th edition of exercise INDRA NAVY scheduled in Bay of Bengal

This exercise has matured over the years with an increase in scope, the complexity of operations, and level of participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:23 IST
11th edition of exercise INDRA NAVY scheduled in Bay of Bengal
The Indian Navy will be represented by guided-missile destroyer Ranvijay, indigenous frigate Sahyadri and fleet tanker Shakti, along with their integral helicopters. Image Credit: Twitter(@indiannavy)

The 11th edition of exercise INDRA NAVY, a biennial bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian Navy and Russian Navy is scheduled in the Bay of Bengal from 04 to 05 September 2020. Initiated in 2003, the Ex INDRA NAVY epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two Navies.

Whilst the exercise is being undertaken in the Bay of Bengal, Shri Rajnath Singh, the Hon'ble Defence Minister of India, is on a visit to Moscow from 03 September 2020 on the invitation of Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, General Sergei Shoigu to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest and commemoration of the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II.

This exercise has matured over the years with an increase in scope, the complexity of operations, and level of participation. The primary aim of exercise INDRA NAVY-20 is to further consolidate inter-operability built up by the two Navies over the years and also to enhance understanding and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations. The scope of this edition includes wide-ranging and diverse activities across the spectrum of maritime operations. Due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, INDRA NAVY-20 would be undertaken in a 'non-contact, at sea only' format.

The Indian Navy will be represented by guided-missile destroyer Ranvijay, indigenous frigate Sahyadri and fleet tanker Shakti, along with their integral helicopters.

Sahyadri has been presently redeployed to provide assistance to MT New Diamond, which has caught fire off the coast of Sri Lanka.

The Russian Federation Navy will be represented by destroyer Admiral Vinogradov, destroyer Admiral Tributes and fleet tanker Boris Butoma of the Pacific Fleet, based at Vladivostok.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices between the two navies, and would involve surface and anti-aircraft drills, firing exercises, helicopter operations, seamanship evolutions etc. The last edition of the exercise was conducted off Visakhapatnam in December 2018.

Exercise INDRA NAVY-20 will help to further boost mutual confidence and cooperation between the two Navies and would reinforce the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Coastal Karnataka likely to receive rains from Sept 4-8: IMD

Coastal Karnataka is likely to receive rainfall from September 4 to September 8, predicted CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department IMD, Bengaluru on Friday. An orange alert has also been issued for Malenadu district as the regio...

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescue workers in Beirut dug through rubble and probed a collapsed building with sensors on Friday after signs of life were detected under a mound of debris one month after a huge explosion shattered the capital. Workers pulled up chunks of...

Waiting for Messi, Barcelona still reeling after 8-2 loss

Three weeks after the humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, Barcelona is still mired in crisis and surrounded by uncertainty over the future of Lionel Messi. Will the Argentina forward leave Will the rest ...

Accused Football Leaks mastermind tells court: 'I'm proud'

The Portuguese man behind the Football Leaks website said at the start of his trial on Friday that he was proud to be a whistleblower on European soccer clubs big-money dealings. Rui Pinto, a 31-year-old former history student, faces 90 cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020