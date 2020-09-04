11th edition of exercise INDRA NAVY scheduled in Bay of Bengal

The 11th edition of exercise INDRA NAVY, a biennial bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian Navy and Russian Navy is scheduled in the Bay of Bengal from 04 to 05 September 2020. Initiated in 2003, the Ex INDRA NAVY epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two Navies.

Whilst the exercise is being undertaken in the Bay of Bengal, Shri Rajnath Singh, the Hon'ble Defence Minister of India, is on a visit to Moscow from 03 September 2020 on the invitation of Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, General Sergei Shoigu to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest and commemoration of the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II.

This exercise has matured over the years with an increase in scope, the complexity of operations, and level of participation. The primary aim of exercise INDRA NAVY-20 is to further consolidate inter-operability built up by the two Navies over the years and also to enhance understanding and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations. The scope of this edition includes wide-ranging and diverse activities across the spectrum of maritime operations. Due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, INDRA NAVY-20 would be undertaken in a 'non-contact, at sea only' format.

The Indian Navy will be represented by guided-missile destroyer Ranvijay, indigenous frigate Sahyadri and fleet tanker Shakti, along with their integral helicopters.

Sahyadri has been presently redeployed to provide assistance to MT New Diamond, which has caught fire off the coast of Sri Lanka.

The Russian Federation Navy will be represented by destroyer Admiral Vinogradov, destroyer Admiral Tributes and fleet tanker Boris Butoma of the Pacific Fleet, based at Vladivostok.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices between the two navies, and would involve surface and anti-aircraft drills, firing exercises, helicopter operations, seamanship evolutions etc. The last edition of the exercise was conducted off Visakhapatnam in December 2018.

Exercise INDRA NAVY-20 will help to further boost mutual confidence and cooperation between the two Navies and would reinforce the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries.

