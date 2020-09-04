CAS Bhadauria visits College of Air Warfare on 03 Sep

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) visited College of Air Warfare (CAW) on 03 Sep 20. The Secunderabad based CAW with its origins dating back to 1959 is an IAF institution of higher learning, which conducts courses on Air Warfare for tri-service officers in an integrated manner.

During his visit to CAW, the CAS addressed officers from all the three Services undergoing the 44th Higher Air Command Course (HACC). He sensitized them about the emerging contours of National Security, emphasized the unique attributes of airpower that would allow its employment in likely scenarios and apprised the course officers about the progress being made in deliberations that are ongoing for creating integrated structures towards enhancing synergy in future warfighting.

(With Inputs from PIB)