Speaking on the occasion, the PM said he regularly interacts with young IPS officers who have passed out from the academy, but this year due to coronavirus he was unable to meet them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:34 IST
PM Modi wishes IPS probationers for completing training with success
The Prime Minister advised the probationers to develop the skill to identify the chaff out of the grain. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted, through video-conference, with IPS Probationers during the 'Dikshant Parade Event' at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) today.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said he regularly interacts with young IPS officers who have passed out from the academy, but this year due to coronavirus he was unable to meet them. "But I'm sure that during my tenure, I will surely meet you all at some point," he added.

The PM wished the IPS probationers for completing their training with success. He said it is very important that the probationers should be proud of their uniform instead of flexing power out of it. "Never lose respect for your Khaki uniform. The human face of the Khaki uniform has been engraved in the public memory due to the good work done by police especially during this Covid-19," he said.

Addressing the IPS probationers, Prime Minister Shri Modi said, "Till now you were a trainee here in a protective environment. But the situation will change overnight, the moment you step out of the academy. Attitude towards you will change. Be over conscious, first impression is the last impression. Wherever you are transferred your image will follow."

The Prime Minister advised the probationers to develop the skill to identify the chaff out of the grain. He asked them to not lock their ears but to be able to filter the things that they hear. "Do not put locks on your ears but place a filter instead. Only when filtered things go to your brain, it will help you, sift garbage and keep your heart clean."

The Prime Minister urged the probationers to develop a sense of belongingness and pride in every station they are posted. He urged the probationers to show compassion on the general public. He said, winning the hearts of the people through compassion rather than controlling them through fear will last long.

The Prime Minister appreciated that the 'Humane' side of police came to fore during COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister stressed on the importance of constabulary intelligence helping in solving a crime. He urged the probationers to use the technology to the maximum possible extent while not forgetting the importance of the ground level intelligence inputs. He added there is no dearth of information, big data and artificial intelligence. Prime Minister termed information available on social media is an asset.

The Prime Minister said that in the last few years, the way NDRF and SDRF have performed during the disaster has brought about a new recognition to the police service. He urged to organize NDRF groups in their respective areas and help people during natural calamity. He stressed never to underestimate their training. He urged to come out of that mindset that training is a punishment posting.

Shri Narendra Modi said the Mission Karmayogi was launched two days ago This is a major reform in our 7 decades old Civil Service both in Capacity Building and Approach towards work. He said this is a shift from Rule-Based Approach to Role-Based Approach.

The Prime Minister said this will help in mapping and training the talent. This would help to place the right person in the right role he, said.

The Prime Minister said "Yours is a profession where the factor of encountering something unexpected is very high, and you all must be alert and prepared for this. There is a higher degree of stress, and which is why it is important to keep speaking with your near and dear ones. From time to time, maybe on a day off, meet someone like a teacher or someone whose advice you value."

The PM stressed on the importance of fitness in policing. He said the fitness developed during training has to be maintained. If you will be fit, then the companions around you will also be fit, they will be inspired to see you.

PM urged to keep in mind the verse of the Gita that people follow the examples set by great ones.

(With Inputs from PIB)

