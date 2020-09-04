Amit Shah participates in Dikshant Parade to interact IPS officers

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of 71RR (Regular Recruit, 2018 batch) on their Dikshant Parade at the iconic Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad via video conferencing today. Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah also participated in the Parade via video conferencing.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for gracing the occasion, Shri Amit Shah said, "His inspiring speech will surely boost the morale of our young officers & guide them on how to strengthen the police-public relations."

Conveying his best wishes to the young IPS officers on their Dikshant Parade, Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah said in his tweet, "May they serve the nation with utmost dedication while ensuring its security & integrity. I am confident that their commitment to service will inspire our youngsters to join the Indian Police Service.

Besides the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishen Reddy and Union Home Secretary, Shri Ajay Bhalla also separately attended today's Dikshant Parade via video conferencing.

Last year, on 7th October, the Union Home Minister had addressed probationers of this batch during a formal interaction in New Delhi. On the occasion, Shri Amit Shah had encouraged the young IPS probationers to be proud to be part of a service that is continuously working to ensure the safety and security of the people. The Home Minister had underlined that there is a need for bringing a positive change in the public perception about the police.

131 IPS probationers including 28 Lady Probationers completed 42 weeks of their Basic Course Phase-I training at the Academy. They joined the Academy on December 17, 2018, after completing their Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBS NAA), Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad with other services like IAS, IFS etc.

During the Basic Course Training at SVP NPA, probationers have imparted training in various indoor & outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership & management, criminology, public order & internal security, ethics & human rights, modern Indian policing, fieldcraft & tactics, weapon training & firing.

(With Inputs from PIB)