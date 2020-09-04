Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAEA inspects one of two sites in Iran after long stand-off

Roughly 90% purity is considered weapons-grade, suitable for an atomic bomb. Iran agreed on Aug. 26, during the first visit to Tehran by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, to allow access for U.N. inspectors to two sites suspected of once hosting covert uranium conversion and nuclear testing activities.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:49 IST
IAEA inspects one of two sites in Iran after long stand-off
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran has let the U.N. nuclear watchdog inspect one of the two sites it agreed last week to grant access to after a protracted standoff, while Tehran's stockpile of enriched uranium has risen further, quarterly reports by the agency said on Friday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency inspected one of the sites and took environmental samples there, one of the two reports obtained by Reuters said, referring to samples aimed at detecting traces of nuclear material that may have been present. The agency's inspectors will visit the other site "later in September 2020 on a date already agreed with Iran, to take environmental samples", the report said.

The other report said that Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium (LEU) rose by 534 kg in the most recent quarter, roughly the same amount as in the previous three months, to 2,105.4 kg. That is more than 10 times the 202.8 kg limit set by Iran's 2015 nuclear accord with big powers, which Iran has been breaching in response to Washington's withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and reimposition of sanctions against Tehran.

The stockpile, however, remains far below the many tonnes of enriched uranium Iran had accumulated before the 2015 deal. Tehran is enriching up to a fissile purity of 4.5%, which while above the deal's 3.67% limit is still far short of the 20% level it achieved before the deal. Roughly 90% purity is considered weapons-grade, suitable for an atomic bomb.

Iran agreed on Aug. 26, during the first visit to Tehran by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, to allow access for U.N. inspectors to two sites suspected of once hosting covert uranium conversion and nuclear testing activities. While the IAEA says it has the right to examine such sites without permission, Iran objected because at least some of the information about them came from a trove of documents on its past activities that Tehran's main Middle East adversary, Israel, says it seized inside Iran.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EU countries consider a climate target for every decade

European Union countries are considering a new climate target for 2040, to give the bloc an emissions-cutting goal for each decade between now and 2050, when it hopes to reach net zero emissions, under proposals seen by Reuters.The EU is ai...

Paris gourmet grocer Fauchon faces COVID crunch from lack of tourists

Since its start as a grocery pushcart, the Fauchon delicatessen has been on the same spot in central Paris for 134 years where it was buffeted by two World Wars, countless mass demonstrations, strikes and riots.Now Fauchon, famous for its e...

Techie on job hunt kills self at brother's Noida home

A 28-year-old engineering graduate was found dead at his brothers residence in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Friday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. The body was found hanging at the rented accommodation in Phase 3 police station area...

Insurers can offer wellness coupons, reward points to policyholders: Irdai

Regulator Irdai on Friday came out with fresh guidelines for wellness and preventive features under which insurers can offer discount coupons and vouchers for health supplements and yoga centres, and also reward points to policyholders comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020