Educational institutions to remain closed till Sept 30 in Assam

Assam government on Friday ordered the educational institutions to remain closed till September 30. Chief secretary Assam, Kumar Sanjay Krishna, in an order, said that schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutes for regular class activities shall remain closed till 30th September.

"Online and distance learning activities are allowed to continue," the order said. The order further read that weekend lockdown and night curfew have been lifted, however, please adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols to keep yourself and others around you safe.

Meanwhile, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that the positivity rate in the state increased from 4.7 last month to 6.3. Sarma said, "We have ramped up our ICU and oxygen facilities. Our mortality rate is still maintained between 0.24-0.26."

"We will issue directives to enforce social distancing and use of masks," he added. (ANI)