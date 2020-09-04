Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine held for killing deer in Bhubaneshwar

Nine people were arrested in connection with the killing of deer in Bhubaneswar on Friday which is a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-09-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 23:02 IST
Nine held for killing deer in Bhubaneshwar
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prakash Pal speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nine people were arrested in connection with the killing of deer in Bhubaneswar on Friday which is a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act. According to the police, Chandaka police and the forest staff conducted a joint raid in a nearby village after receiving a tip-off about killing of a deer.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prakash Pal told ANI, "During the raid, we arrested the main accused. We have also seized 12 kg of deer meat and a country-made pistol with ammunition." "Later, we arrested the remaining eight people associated with the killing of deer. Of these, seven were handed over to the forest department," Pal said.

Himanshu Sekhar Mohanty, Assistant Conservator of Forest of Chandaka reserve forest said a case has been registered for violating the Wildlife Protection Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant case: NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, officials said. Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-ol...

National Education Policy landmark step in clearing anomalies in education sector: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the introduction of the National Education Policy was a landmark step by the Modi government in clearing several anomalies prevailing in the education system of the country, according to an official statem...

Bihar's revenue collection registers growth in August: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the state has registered a growth of 11.70 per cent in revenue collection in August, compared to that in the corresponding month in the previous financial year. Despite the g...

No alliance, new party is a hindrance to BJP in the coming Assam assembly polls : BJP

Leaders of the ruling BJP in Assam Friday asserted that no alliance or new party stands as a hindrance for the saffron partys return to power in the state for the second time in the assembly polls due in early 2021. State BJP president Ranj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020