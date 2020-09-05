Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch district here on Saturday morning.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-09-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 10:39 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch district here on Saturday morning.
The ceasefire violation began at 9:15 am by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
