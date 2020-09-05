Will run trains whenever there is request from state governments for exams and other such purposes: Rail Board Chairman.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
Ty France was in the middle of some very important business when he found out he was traded last weekend. France was participating in a fantasy football draft with his San Diego teammates on Aug. 30 when Padres manager Jayce Tingler told Fr...
Suzuki Motor Corporation Chairman Osamu Suzuki on Saturday said the Indian market is expected to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and its group companies in India will make best efforts to recover production and sales to reach pre-COVI...
Streaming platform Disney Hotstar on Saturday said only its annual subscription users will be able to watch all live Indian Premier League IPL cricket matches. The 13th edition of IPL T20 cricket tournament is starting from September 19 in ...
China National Biotec Group CNBG and Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Saturday four more countries have agreed to run late-stage clinical tests of their coronavirus vaccine candidates, as China steps up its efforts in the global race.Serbia and ...