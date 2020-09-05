Left Menu
Development News Edition

One arrested for printing fake receipts, duping people in name of Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

One person has been nabbed for fraudulently taking money from people in the name of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahani on Saturday.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 18:25 IST
One arrested for printing fake receipts, duping people in name of Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya
SSP Ajay Sahani talking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

One person has been nabbed for fraudulently taking money from people in the name of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahani on Saturday. The accused, Narendra Rana, had printed fake receipts in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has been entrusted with the duty of constructing the temple in Ayodhya, and was using them to dupe people.

According to reports, he had opened his office in the Jagriti Vihar area, from where he was managing the entire operation. "In the Medical Police Station, a complaint had been received based on which Narendra Rana was nabbed. He had printed receipts on the name of the Ram Mandir Trust and based on it he was taking money from people," Sahani told ANI here.

"We have recovered a large number of printed receipts and are also looking for other evidence," he added. The official said the number of people duped and the amount of money, which the accused had amassed will be found out in due course. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

PDP expels Nazir Ahmad Yatoo over 'anti-party' activities

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP said on Saturday it has expelled youth leader Nazir Ahmad Yatoo for indulging in anti-party activities and repeated acts of indisciplineTaking a strong note of his anti-party activities repeated acts of ind...

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on McCain; Biden's stretch on virus

President Donald Trump said he never called John McCain a loser he did and denigrated the record of the late Republican senator on veterans affairs despite routinely appropriating one of McCains crowning achievements on that front as his ...

Two held with 1,727 kg cannabis worth Rs 4.5 cr in MP: UP STF

Two men were arrested while allegedly transporting 1,727 kg cannabis in Madhya Pradeshs Agar Malwa district on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force STF said. The action was carried out around 12.30 pm by a team of the Madhya Prade...

Sports Ministry extends contract of athletics foreign coaches and support staff

The Sports Ministry on Saturday said it has extended the contract of nine foreign coaches and support personnel, including the High Performance Director of athletics, with an eye on the 2024 Olympics, the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020