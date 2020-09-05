Reduction in passengers due to COVID-19 hits Kolkata auto drivers

The reduction in the number of passengers due to COVID has brought financial hardships to Kolkata auto-rickshaw drivers. Auto-rickshaw drivers hope that the resumption of public transport such as metros and local train services might bring some relief to them following increase in footfall.

While speaking to ANI, auto-rickshaw driver Sadam Kumar said, "We are facing a lot of financial problems. Earlier, we would earn around Rs 1,000 per day. Now, it has come down to Rs 400. We hope that when metros and local train services resume, we might get some respite." "We mostly get local passengers for the rides as tourists are not visiting due to COVID-19. Our incomes have reduced by 70 per cent. This has caused a lot of hardships. The public transport should be resumed so that it brings us some relief," said Raju, another driver.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 23,654. While 1,47,553 patients have been cured, discharged or migrated, the death toll stands at 3,452. (ANI)