Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala reports 2,655 new COVID-19 cases, says CM

Kerala reported 2,655 new active COVID-19 cases, of these, 2,433 are locally transmitted cases and the contact source in 220 cases are unknown, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-09-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 22:15 IST
Kerala reports 2,655 new COVID-19 cases, says CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala reported 2,655 new COVID-19 cases, of these, 2,433 are locally transmitted cases and the contact source in 220 cases are unknown, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. Kerala has reported total 84,759 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the state health department.

"Of the new cases, 38 of them are returnees from foreign countries and 114 from other states. There are also 61 healthcare workers among those infected. At the same time, 2,111 patients under treatment for the disease have recovered today," said Kerala Chief Minister. Kerala also reported 11 deaths taking the COVID-19 death toll in the State to 337.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases today of 590 persons was reported from Thiruvananthapuram district, 276 from Kasaragod district, 249 in Malappuram district, 244 from Kozhikode district, 222 from Kannur district, 186 in Ernakulam district, 170 from Kollam district, 169 from Thrissur district, 148 in Pathanamthitta district, 131 from Alappuzha district, 119 from Kottayam district, 100 in Palakkad district, 31 from Idukki district and 20 from Wayanad district are those who tested positive for Coronavirus today. There are currently 1,98,120 people under observation in various districts of the state, 1,80,898 under home or institutional quarantine and 17,222 in hospitals. 2,523 persons were admitted to the hospital today.

Today Kerala tested 40,162 samples of which a total of 18,32,275 samples have been sent for testing, including 1,82,837 samples from high exposure groups as part of Sentinel Surveillance. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ranking of states based on implementation of Business Reform Action Plan for the year 2019

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and Corporate Affairs on Saturday announced the 4th edition of Business Reform Action Plan BRAP ranking of states. The announcements were made in the august presence of Piyush Goyal, Minister of Ra...

West Bengal reports 3,042 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths

West Bengal has reported 3,042 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, taking the total number of cases here to 1,74,659, as per the State Health Department on Saturday. Out of 1,74,659 cases, 1,50,801 people have been discharged after recovering...

HC directs HP govt to frame transparent policy for employees to avoid unnecessary litigation

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Saturday directed the state government to frame and adopt a transparent policy for avoiding unnecessary litigation among the employees and the state. Taking serious note of the states sluggish approach in ...

Report: Watson, Texans agree to massive four-year extension

Quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than 175 million, ESPN reported Saturday. The total deal is valued at 177.54 million and includes 111 million in guaranteed money, ES...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020