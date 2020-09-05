Kerala reports 2,655 new COVID-19 cases, says CM

Kerala reported 2,655 new COVID-19 cases, of these, 2,433 are locally transmitted cases and the contact source in 220 cases are unknown, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. Kerala has reported total 84,759 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the state health department.

"Of the new cases, 38 of them are returnees from foreign countries and 114 from other states. There are also 61 healthcare workers among those infected. At the same time, 2,111 patients under treatment for the disease have recovered today," said Kerala Chief Minister. Kerala also reported 11 deaths taking the COVID-19 death toll in the State to 337.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases today of 590 persons was reported from Thiruvananthapuram district, 276 from Kasaragod district, 249 in Malappuram district, 244 from Kozhikode district, 222 from Kannur district, 186 in Ernakulam district, 170 from Kollam district, 169 from Thrissur district, 148 in Pathanamthitta district, 131 from Alappuzha district, 119 from Kottayam district, 100 in Palakkad district, 31 from Idukki district and 20 from Wayanad district are those who tested positive for Coronavirus today. There are currently 1,98,120 people under observation in various districts of the state, 1,80,898 under home or institutional quarantine and 17,222 in hospitals. 2,523 persons were admitted to the hospital today.

Today Kerala tested 40,162 samples of which a total of 18,32,275 samples have been sent for testing, including 1,82,837 samples from high exposure groups as part of Sentinel Surveillance. (ANI)