Panjab University to conduct final-year exam online from Sept 17

Panjab University on Saturday said that it will conduct first-ever online examinations of Undergraduate and Postgraduate from September 17 for the terminal classes. "The University is all set to conduct it's first-ever online examinations of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) Courses from September 17, 2020, for the exit/terminal classes," Panjab University tweeted.

Earlier, the University Grant Commission (UGC) had stipulated that final semester/year Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) examinations must be compulsorily held by September 30. Recently, the Delhi University conducted the open book exams (OBE) between August 10 and 31 for final year students, including those enrolled with the School of Open Learning (SoL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB).

Many universities had deferred the undergraduate and final year examinations following a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. (ANI)