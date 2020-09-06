Left Menu
Development News Edition

Temple chariot catches fire in Andhra's East Godavari district

A chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in East Godavari district caught fire here in the early hours of Sunday.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-09-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 08:45 IST
Temple chariot catches fire in Andhra's East Godavari district
A chariot caught fire at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in East Godavari district on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in East Godavari district caught fire here in the early hours of Sunday. There were however, no casualties were reported in the incident.

A team of police and fire bridge has rushed to the spot and are investigating. According to the police, a chariot of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi village caught fire at around 1 am. The fire was extinguished by 3 am.

Sakhinetipalli sub-inspector Ch Gopalakrishna said, "There is no other property loss and no one was injured as the chariot shed was almost 200 meters away from the temple." The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured coastal areas hit by a typhoon, and ordered 12,000 core party members to join the recovery effort on Saturday, while dismissing a provincial party chief, state media reported on Sunday. North Koreas st...

Sushant case: NCB summons Rhea; serves notice at home (Eds: Adding i'

A Narcotics Control Bureau NCB team reached actress Rhea Chakrabortys home in Mumbai on Sunday morning to serve her summons for joining probe in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, offic...

With record spike of 90,633 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41-lakh mark

India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hou...

At special police recruitment drive in J-K's Kathua, women turn up in large numbers

A recruitment drive organised in the border district of Kathua for the posts of Special Police Officers saw a large number of women participants. An estimated around 2,500 candidates showed up for the drive on Saturday.Participants thanked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020