Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangana Ranaut should be given police protection: Anil Vij

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has come out in support of actress Kangana Ranaut and stated that she should be given police protection after the Bollywood diva accused Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of allegedly threatening her to not come to Mumbai.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 06-09-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 09:10 IST
Kangana Ranaut should be given police protection: Anil Vij
Haryana Minister Anil Vij. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has come out in support of actress Kangana Ranaut and stated that she should be given police protection after the Bollywood diva accused Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of allegedly threatening her to not come to Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, the Minister said that the actress should be allowed to make revelations freely on whatever she wants to do.

"Kangana Ranaut should be given police protection. She should be allowed to make revelations freely," the Minister said on Saturday when asked on Ranaut's allegations that she was being stopped from making revelations on the use of drugs in Bollywood. The Minister also slammed Raut for allegedly threatening Ranaut not to come to Mumbai after the latter slammed the city police.

"Mumbai is not anybody's inheritance. Anybody can go there. Actions must be taken against people allegedly threatening her. You cannot stop anybody from speaking the truth. The candle brigades hit the road on every issue. Why are they quiet on this? Why aren't they returning their medals in support of Ranaut, who is being stopped from telling truths?," Vij asked. Earlier on Thursday, the actress took to Twitter claiming, "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

"After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don't trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR's complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?" she said in another tweet. Hitting back at Ranaut, Raut accused her of lying and said, "Mumbai gave a lot to Kangana and she is now working to discredit the name of Mumbai and Mumbai Police all over the world."

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured coastal areas hit by a typhoon, and ordered 12,000 core party members to join the recovery effort on Saturday, while dismissing a provincial party chief, state media reported on Sunday. North Koreas st...

Sushant case: NCB summons Rhea; serves notice at home (Eds: Adding i'

A Narcotics Control Bureau NCB team reached actress Rhea Chakrabortys home in Mumbai on Sunday morning to serve her summons for joining probe in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, offic...

With record spike of 90,633 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41-lakh mark

India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hou...

At special police recruitment drive in J-K's Kathua, women turn up in large numbers

A recruitment drive organised in the border district of Kathua for the posts of Special Police Officers saw a large number of women participants. An estimated around 2,500 candidates showed up for the drive on Saturday.Participants thanked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020