Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's mother passes away at 89
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 11:30 IST
Vardhan said that his mother suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.
"Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 and suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide and philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace," Vardhan posted on Twitter today. (ANI)
