Bhiwandi man booked for giving banned triple talaq to wife

A 27-year-old man from Bhiwandi inThane district has been booked for giving triple talaq to hiswife despite the practice being outlawed, police said onSunday

Khalid Shaikh has been charged under the Muslim Women(Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act after a case was filedat Shanti Nagar police station late Saturday night by hiswife, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde

"On August 29, the accused called his wife on hersister's mobile phone, picked up a fight and then utteredtalaq three times to divorce her," he said.