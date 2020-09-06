Left Menu
BRO resorts to new machinery, working 24x7 to provide faster passages to security forces in Ladakh

To facilitate security forces in the current tensed situation at the China border where forces have to take heavy machines and other weaponry to required locations, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has started working round the clock to complete the work on all roads connecting Leh and clean the patches which have seen landslides or were blocked otherwise.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 17:24 IST
Visual from an ongoing road construction work by BRO. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

To facilitate security forces in the current tensed situation at the China border where forces have to take heavy machines and other weaponry to required locations, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has started working round the clock to complete the work on all roads connecting Leh and clean the patches which have seen landslides or were blocked otherwise. According to the BRO officials, the latest types of machines have been roped in costing crores of rupees to cut the road and frequent blasting is also being carried out. Not only this, BRO workers and hired labourers have been asked to work even on weekends and in double shifts. The workforce has also been increased considerably sensing the gravity of the current situation at the China border.

Keeping the current situation into account, the BRO is also deploying heavy machinery to clear the road ahead of the winters. "In the current situation to help the Army and other forces to transport any heavy pieces of machinery, BRO has adopted the latest machine which you won't find in any other part of India. These machines are also reducing human risk and we are also dealing with explosives to cut mountains to build the roads," B Kishan, Executive Engineer Officer commanding, 81 Road Construction Company, BRO told ANI.

"With this new machines, our speed of making roads has increased 10 times and very easily and swiftly we can build roads especially in the current situation as this machine helps us in fixing explosives to break rocks," Kishan added. BRO has also been connecting the roads as per the requirement of forces. Seeing the present situation at the China border, BRO has linked a road to Ladakh through Padam-Yulchung-Sumdo to Khalsi on National Highway 1. This step allows security forces to immediately use this third access route for operational purposes. (ANI)

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

