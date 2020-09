KTCL commences inter-state bus service to Karnataka

Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) chairman and Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida said that the Corporation has commenced its inter-state bus service to Karnataka on Saturday.

He told ANI that KTCL would review the service based on passengers' response and take a call in two-three days.

Almeida said KTC commenced its interstate bus services to places such as Belagavi, Gokarna, Karwar, etc, on Saturday. (ANI)