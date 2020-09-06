With 3,256 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi's tally reaches 1,91,449

Delhi COVID-19 case tally reached 1,91,449 with 3,256 new cases and 29 deaths reported on Sunday, said Delhi Government. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 20,909 and 1,65,973, respectively. Death toll rises to 4,567, according to the Delhi Government.

As many as 9,217 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 26,829 Rapid antigen tests have been conducted today in the national capital, said Health Department, Government of Delhi. So far, 17,80,512 tests have been conducted so far and Tests Per Million (TPM) stands at 93,711.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)