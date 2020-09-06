Two NSCN insurgents held in Arunachal's Changlang

Two hardcore insurgents of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) were apprehended in a special operation carried out by the security forces. The operation was launched by the joint team of the police, 171 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force, and 14 Rajput Regiment in Changlang district.

The joint team also arrested one over ground worker (OGW) of the NSCN and seized two automatic assault rifles, nine magazines, live ammunitions -239, one Chinese grenade, a wireless set with charger, and war alike stores from their possession. The special operation was carried out from September 2 to 6 in Mpen area of Sub-Division Miao, District Changlang of insurgency infested far-flung area of the Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) region.

The apprehended insurgents along with all recovered weapons - ammunition and other materials were handed over to the Miao police station. A case has been registered in connection with the matter. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)