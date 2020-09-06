Left Menu
All religious, social institutions showed discipline in Corona era: Minority Affairs Minister

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that all religious, social institutions and sites in the country have presented the finest example of restraint, caution and discipline in the Corona era.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 22:36 IST
All religious, social institutions showed discipline in Corona era: Minority Affairs Minister
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that all religious, social institutions and sites in the country have presented the finest example of restraint, caution and discipline in the Corona era. Naqvi prayed at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah here today and prayed for the health of the people of the country.

Naqvi said that India is a country where followers of almost all religions of the world live. "The resolve of restraint, caution and sensitivity of the people of my country has manifested in the fact that all people followed the guidelines and took precautions to prevent corona infection," he said.

After the prayer of Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, Naqvi said that the great Sufi-saint Hazrat Nizamuddin's spread the message of humanity, harmony, unity, religion and the welfare of human beings. "The contribution of Sufi saints has been instrumental in realising the dream of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he added. (ANI)

