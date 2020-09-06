Five feared trapped as building collapses in Coimbatore due to heavy rains
Two persons were rescued while five others feared to be trapped under the debris after a building collapsed in Chetty Street area of Coimbatore following incessant rainfall on Sunday.ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-09-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 22:58 IST
According to officials from the rescue team from the Fire Services department, five persons, including a baby, are said to be trapped inside the debris. Two persons have been rescued so far.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
