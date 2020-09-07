Unlock 4: Bengaluru's Namma Metro resumes services
Bengaluru's Namma Metro on Monday resumed its service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4. Trains will operate between 8 am to 11 am and 4ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-09-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 09:17 IST
Bengaluru's Namma Metro on Monday resumed its service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4. Trains will operate between 8 am to 11 am and 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes. The first metro trains departed from Bayyappana Halli metro station to Mysore Road at 9 am today. The last train will depart from these stations at 11 am.
Meanwhile, metro services in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow have also resumed today amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Karnataka reported 9,319 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths, taking active cases to 99,266. There have been 2,92,873 recoveries and 6,393 deaths, said to the State Health Department on Sunday. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Delhi
- Lucknow
- Uttar Pradesh
- Karnataka
ALSO READ
Delhivery plans to invest up to Rs 300 cr for expansion
Delhi Capitals, SRH last teams to arrive in UAE
Could have never imagined he would take to terrorism: Father of ISIS operative held in Delhi
Delhi farmer buys flight tickets to bring back 20 workers from Bihar to work with him
Could have never imagined he would take to terrorism: Father of ISIS operative held in Delhi