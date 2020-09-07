Left Menu
Development News Edition

Water boards must commit to clean governance, free of corrupt activity: Sisulu

The Minister over the weekend addressed chairpersons of water boards at a meeting she convened to convey some of her priorities for the next few months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:41 IST
Water boards must commit to clean governance, free of corrupt activity: Sisulu
“We need to lead in ensuring that ours is a clean environment. We will not tolerate any corrupt activity during our time. It is the only right thing to do,” Sisulu said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, says all chairpersons of water boards across the country must commit to clean governance, free of any corrupt activity.

The Minister over the weekend addressed chairpersons of water boards at a meeting she convened to convey some of her priorities for the next few months.

"We need to lead in ensuring that ours is a clean environment. We will not tolerate any corrupt activity during our time. It is the only right thing to do," Sisulu said.

Sisulu said the department will sign a declaration with the chairpersons that binds and commits them to ensure that their corruption does not happen under their watch.

"You represent me on your various boards and while you are chairpersons of these boards, this environment will be cleaned up and be free of corruption," Sisulu said.

She implored the boards to use every cent they have to ensure that local government, including Water Service Authorities, is provided with the bulk water necessary for them to distribute to the people of South Africa.

The chairpersons unanimously supported the Minister's call for clean governance and highlighted some of the challenges they are experiencing at their respective water boards.

The chairpersons also appealed for the Minister's intervention to get municipalities to pay for services.

It was reported that some municipalities are deliberately not paying for services, and this, in turn, threatens the operational viability of the boards.

Municipalities currently owe water boards over R10 billion.

Temporary residential units under investigation

Meanwhile, Sisulu has instructed the Human Settlements Director-General to commission an investigation of all the recent projects relating to temporary residential units (TRUs), including the construction of temporary shelters for Silahliwe and Linda Mkhondo in Harrismith in the Free State province.

This follows concerns raised from various platforms, alleging that the structures are poorly constructed and have cost a lot of money to build.

"We have a responsibility to spend our limited resources wisely. There must be value for each and every cent we spend. Therefore, shoddy workmanship will never be tolerated," Sisulu said.

If it is found that the department's norms and standards have been flouted, the Minister said action will be taken to correct the situation, and "sanctions will be levelled against institutions which have not adhered to the Housing Code".

The National Housing Code, 2009, sets the underlying policy principles, guidelines and norms and standards, which apply to government's various housing assistance programmes.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar drops power-packed preview of 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls'

After sharing a glimpse of the thrilling teaser, actor Akshay Kumar on Monday shared a power-packed preview of the much-loved adventure TV show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Preview When a Western adrenaline...

Future Lifestyle Fashions reports Rs 353 cr loss for Q1

Future Lifestyle Fashions on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 352.95 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 on account of lower income. The company had a net profit of Rs 24.54 crore in April-June, 2019-20.Total income...

Two dead in building collapse in TN, six rescued

Two people, including a woman, were killed and six others rescued in a building collapse in the city due to heavy rains, police said on Monday. Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the deaths and announced a relief of Rs one lakh each to t...

2 depressions in Atlantic to become tropical storms Monday

Two tropical depressions in the Atlantic Ocean are expected to become tropical storms on Monday, with one system already generating a warning off the coast of continental Africa. A tropical storm warning was issued for the Cabo Verde Island...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020