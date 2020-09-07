ADVISORY-Alert on magnitude 5.7 earthquake hitting South Island of New Zealand withdrawn
An alert about a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hitting South Island of New Zealand has been withdrawn as it is dated. The earthquake notification was from Sept. 3. STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[08:53:41]Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:02 IST
