Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snacking on almonds may help improve heart function: Study

"This study shows that the simple dietary strategy of swapping almonds for typical snacks may bolster resilience to the adverse cardiovascular effects of mental stress by improving regulation of heart rate," Wendy Hall, co-principal investigator from the King’s College London. "We found that the stress-induced reduction in heart rate variability was lessened in the almond group compared to control following the dietary intervention, which indicates a cardiovascular health benefit," Hall said in statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:37 IST
Snacking on almonds may help improve heart function: Study

Eating almonds in place of typical snacks may reduce the drop in heart rate variability (HRV) that occurs during mental stress, thereby improving cardiac function, a study claims. While HRV is a measure of the fluctuation in time intervals between consecutive heartbeats, cardiac function is the ability of the heart to meet the metabolic demands of the body.

The dietary strategy in the research has the potential to increase cardiovascular resilience to mental stress, along with other heart health benefits of consuming almonds, according to the study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Mental stress is among the psychosocial factors thought to contribute to cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk, researchers from King's College London in the UK said in a statement.

HRV is an important indicator of the cardiovascular system's response to stress, they said. It is thought that lifestyle factors including physical activity and diet might impact HRV, according to the researchers.

Higher HRV represents greater adaptability of the heart in response to environmental and psychological challenges, while low HRV is linked to cardiovascular disease and sudden cardiac death, the researchers said. They measured HRV in participants undergoing a mental stress challenge and saw improved measures of HRV in participants who had been replacing typical snacks with almonds over a six-week period.

The finding was part of the ATTIS study, a 6-week randomised control, parallel-arm trial, where participants with above average cardiovascular disease risk consumed a daily snack of almonds or a calorie-matched control snack providing 20 per cent of each participants' estimated daily energy needs. The team measured participants’ real-time heart rate (HR) and HRV at rest -- lying down for 5-minute periods -- and during a Stroop test, in which participants were asked to read coloured words to simulate short period of mental stress.

During acute mental stress, participants in the almond group showed better heart rate regulation compared to the control group, indicated by statistically significant differences in high frequency power, which specifically evaluates beat-to-beat intervals, a measure of HRV, the researchers said. "This study shows that the simple dietary strategy of swapping almonds for typical snacks may bolster resilience to the adverse cardiovascular effects of mental stress by improving regulation of heart rate," Wendy Hall, co-principal investigator from the King’s College London.

"We found that the stress-induced reduction in heart rate variability was lessened in the almond group compared to control following the dietary intervention, which indicates a cardiovascular health benefit," Hall said in statement. She said it is useful to think of having a higher HRV as the heart being able to switch gears faster in response to demands on the body, which means more cardiac resilience and flexibility during periods of stress, adding that in the long term, this is beneficial for cardiovascular health.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar should speak on crime, unemployment in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Hours after Bihar Chief Minister addressed a virtual rally ahead of the state assembly polls, Leader of Opposition LoP Tejashwi Yadav asked Nitish Kumar to speak on unemployment and crime rate in the state. They Bihar government want to kee...

PM must answer on govt strategy to control spread of COVID-19: Cong

With India recording the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, the Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of failing to control the spread of the virus and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi answer the nation...

WCD asks people to share traditional recipes for database of indigenous nutritious food

The Women and Child Development Ministry have urged people to share traditional recipes of their region and family for it to build a database of indigenous food items with high nutrition value. The appeal was made by Women and Child Develop...

Soren govt steeped in corruption; crime, naxalism thrive: Nadda

The JMM-led Jharkhand government is steeped in corruption while crime and naxalism flourish, BJP chief J P Nadda said on Monday, launching a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren dispensation. Addressing a state executive committee meeting of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020