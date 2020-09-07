Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police officers dedicate lives to serving nation: David Mabuza

The Deputy President officiated at the annual South African Police Service Commemoration Day held at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Memorial Site at the Union Buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-09-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 15:44 IST
Police officers dedicate lives to serving nation: David Mabuza
Mabuza said it remains a serious concern that police officers are killed by suspects resisting arrest while responding to complaints, effecting arrests, and in-vehicle accidents, among others. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Police officers, who lost their lives in the line of duty, were honoured on Sunday.

"On this solemn day of remembrance, we gather to honour and pay tribute to our police officers, who lost their lives in the line of duty. We honour them for their dedicated service to the nation to ensure that each one of us enjoys fundamental freedoms enshrined in our Constitution," said Deputy President David Mabuza.

The Deputy President officiated at the annual South African Police Service Commemoration Day held at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Memorial Site at the Union Buildings.

Mabuza said it remains a serious concern that police officers are killed by suspects resisting arrest while responding to complaints, effecting arrests, and in-vehicle accidents, among others.

"It is highly disturbing that police officers lose their lives in stop-and-search operations and are sometimes murdered for their firearms," Mabuza said in his virtual address.

He said police officers have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting the nation.

"Their patriotism is not in question. These dedicated professionals were willing to place themselves in the line of duty. [This is] to ensure that every citizen of our country and all those within our borders are safe from harm.

"Their dedication made us feel secure in the knowledge that our government was taking care of the well-being and safety of all people, black and white," said the Deputy President.

The annual commemoration is held to remember fallen heroes and heroines, whose deeds serve as an example of what it means to be selfless and patriotic in the service of humanity.

"These departed members of our police service have paid the ultimate price so that we can enjoy the safety, security and freedom that their protection provides.

"They came from different backgrounds. They were raised under different environments and by different communities. Yet, what was common for all of them was a sacrifice and selfless service to ensure that justice is served for all victims of crime, irrespective of societal standing.

"Theirs was to ensure that our communities are kept safe from [crime]. As we remember and honour these 39 members of the SAPS and one police reservist, we do so with mixed emotions. Their sacrifice was not in vain," Mabuza said.

Their names have been engraved on the memorial site wall.

Mabuza said the government will continue to extend its unwavering support to the South African Police Service, its members and their families.

"We are informed of the good performance of the SAPS' Education Trust, which was established in 2010 to look after the educational needs of the children of deceased South African Police Service employees," said the Deputy President.

Police Minister Bheki Cele reflected on the lives of the fallen officers.

"They got up, got ready for work and kissed their families goodbye. But their work, and that of all the officers of the SAPS, is like no other. The moment they put on that uniform, they answered a call to serve and to protect," Cele said.

This year's commemoration took place amid the global Coronavirus pandemic, which has affected the South African Police Service in many ways.

"COVID-19 has robbed us of capable men and women, many who succumbed to the virus while on the frontlines. This virus has robbed us as the Police Service of our tradition to bid farewell to the men and women of the law with a befitting official SAPS send-off," Cele said.

Cele said the majority of officers in the police service do an incredibly hard and dangerous job.

"While we mourn the passing of these public servants, we must equally celebrate their lives. As we celebrate their stance to serve, we must find inspiration in the fact that they were head and shoulders above their peers with their fearlessness and courage. The deaths of these 40 members should not be in vain," Cele said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar should speak on crime, unemployment in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Hours after Bihar Chief Minister addressed a virtual rally ahead of the state assembly polls, Leader of Opposition LoP Tejashwi Yadav asked Nitish Kumar to speak on unemployment and crime rate in the state. They Bihar government want to kee...

PM must answer on govt strategy to control spread of COVID-19: Cong

With India recording the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, the Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of failing to control the spread of the virus and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi answer the nation...

WCD asks people to share traditional recipes for database of indigenous nutritious food

The Women and Child Development Ministry have urged people to share traditional recipes of their region and family for it to build a database of indigenous food items with high nutrition value. The appeal was made by Women and Child Develop...

Soren govt steeped in corruption; crime, naxalism thrive: Nadda

The JMM-led Jharkhand government is steeped in corruption while crime and naxalism flourish, BJP chief J P Nadda said on Monday, launching a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren dispensation. Addressing a state executive committee meeting of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020