Adequate nutrition for children and women always priority of PM Modi: Shah

On the 3rd Rashtriya Poshan Maah, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has appealed to all citizens to take a pledge and contribute towards a malnutrition-free India. In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said, "Adequate nutrition for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers has always been the priority of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji".

"Launched by PM Modi in 2018, Poshan Abhiyaan is a robust scheme which has been playing an unprecedented role in eliminating malnutrition from the country," said the Union Home Minister.

Shri Amit Shah said, "This POSHAN Maah 2020, PM Narendra Modi's Govt will focus on an intensive campaign across the country for the holistic nourishment of children with severe acute malnutrition."

"To further strengthen this scheme, let us all take a pledge & contribute towards a malnutrition-free India", said the Union Home Minister.

Third Rashtriya Poshan Maah is being celebrated in the month of September 2020. The objective of the Poshan Maah is to encourage Jan Bhagidaari for addressing malnutrition amongst young children and women and to ensure health & nutrition for everyone.

(With Inputs from PIB)