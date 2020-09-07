JNU to hold virtual convocation in November

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to hold a virtual convocation in coming November in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The date of convocation has yet not been decided.

The university registrar said in a notice that in its 287th meeting held on September 7, the executive council of the university approved holding of the fourth convocation in November 2020. "However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convocation this year will be a virtual convocation. Soon a notification will be issued inviting the students to register for participating in the virtual convocation," the Registrar said. The University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that the university revived the convocation in 2018 by holding the second convocation in JNU. The first convocation was held in 1972.

"In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to hold the convocation and make it a memorable event for our students. The convocation committee will work out the details on holding the virtual convocation sometime in November," the Vice-Chancellor.