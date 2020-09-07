Mexico investment plan should be public before Sept. 15, president says
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday a plan comprising major public and private sector investment projects should be presented before Sept. 15. "I expect it will be made known before Sept. 15," Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:58 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday a plan comprising major public and private sector investment projects should be presented before Sept. 15.
"I expect it will be made known before Sept. 15," Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexican
- Dave Graham
- COVID-19