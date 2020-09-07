Coast Guard along with Customs apprehends fishing boat involved in smuggling textiles

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a pre-dawn joint operation with Customs on Monday apprehended a fishing boat 'Sagar' near Diamond Harbour, Kolkata, involved in smuggling textiles worth Rs five crores. In a tweet earlier today, ICG said, "In Pre-dawn joint operation with Customs on 07 Sep 20, @IndiaCoastGuard apprehended fishing boat 'Sagar' beached near Diamond Harbour #Kolkatta, with smuggled textile goods worth approx Rs 5 Cr."

According to Coast Guard, the crew abandoned the boat on sighting ICG Hovercraft. A joint investigation is underway, it informed. Further details are awaited. (ANI)