Tamil Nadu CM pledges to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight
ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-09-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 12:20 IST
Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami has pledged to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister has initiated the state-led portal for eye donation on Monday enabling people who are willing to pledge to donate their eyes.
He has urged the people of the state to come forward to donate their eyes and create a blindness free society. Palaniswami has been given a certificate issued by SV Chandrakumar, State Programme Officer, Tamil Nadu State Blindness Control Society, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu.
The certificate stated that Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami is a proud eye donor and has solemnly pledged to make his country blindness free by gifting his vision. The National Eye Donation Fortnight is observed between August 25 and September 8 in India every year. It is observed to raise awareness about donating one's eyesight to others after their death. (ANI)
