Left Menu
Development News Edition

Country liquor units raided in Andhra's Nellore, 3,500 litres jaggery wash destroyed

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of Andhra Pradesh Police raided country liquor making units in Podalakur and Sydapuram Mandals of Nellore district on Monday and destroyed 3,500 litres of jaggery wash.

ANI | Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-09-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 14:32 IST
Country liquor units raided in Andhra's Nellore, 3,500 litres jaggery wash destroyed
SEB destroyed 3,500 litres of jaggery wash in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of Andhra Pradesh Police raided country liquor making units in Podalakur and Sydapuram Mandals of Nellore district on Monday and destroyed 3,500 litres of jaggery wash. As per a statement issued by the police, "The police identified a unit at Brahmanapalli village in Podalakur Mandal, and found 1,700 litres of jaggery wash kept in 10 plastic containers ready for making country liquor and destroyed it."

Similarly, the police destroyed 1,800 litres of jaggery wash at Deva Remuru village in Sydapuram Mandals. Jaggery wash is used in making illicitly distilled liquor.

Sale and transport of country liquor is a punishable offence under Andhra Pradesh liquor prohibition. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan requests Railway Minister for resumption of 'Shramik Special' trains

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, for the resumption of Shramik Special trains from Odisha to Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, for migrant workers to return to their workplaces.Keeping in min...

Airlines profitability to be eroded due to lower revenues, high fixed costs: ICRA

Domestic air passenger traffic is likely to witness a de-growth of 41 to 46 per cent in the current financial year while international traffic may see a fall of 65 to 72 per cent, according to investment information agency ICRA. Thus the re...

HM condoles death of radio astronomer Swarup

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condoled the death of renowned radio astronomer Govind Swarup and said he will always be remembered for his immense contribution towards research and development of ingenious facilities. Swarup, the...

Olympics-Rising Games costs are a result of IOC's reform delay-study

The Olympic Games cost overruns in recent decades are a result of the International Olympic Committees delay in undertaking deep reforms, and it is now paying the price, said the lead author of new Oxford University research.The study, Regr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020