Department to continue making COVID-19 TERS payments until 15 Sep

Development News Edition

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:18 IST
The COVID-19 TERS benefit payments are part of a government-wide response to ease the burden of the pandemic and to ensure that, to the extent possible, workers are not prejudiced by the lockdown. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Employment and Labour on Monday announced that it will continue making the COVID-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) payments until 15 September 2020.

This, according to the department, follows negotiations at the National Economic and Labour Council (NEDLAC) and the signing of the direction to that effect by Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi.

"With the lockdown for some industries extended to 15 September, it only makes sense for us to continue to shield workers from the worst effects of the pandemic by extending the relief payments, which have placed much-needed cash into the hands of ordinary workers in this country," said Nxesi.

The COVID-19 TERS benefit payments are part of a government-wide response to ease the burden of the pandemic and to ensure that, to the extent possible, workers are not prejudiced by the lockdown.

Applications have been sent in by employers and then distributed either directly to the accounts of workers or through their employers.

Consequent to the extension, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will continue to receive applications for March 2020 to end July 2020 period, until 15 September 2020. No further applications shall be accepted beyond that date.

"The receipt of COVID-19 TERS benefit applications for August 2020 to 15 September 2020 shall close on 30 October 2020, and no further applications shall be accepted beyond that date," the department said.

To date, the UIF has disbursed over R41 billion in 9 501 365 payments through applications by 825 814 employers.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

