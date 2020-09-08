Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC explosion rises to 27

A gas leak in an underground pipeline caused the six air conditioners to explode almost simultaneously during Friday evening prayers on September 4 at the Baitul Salat mosque in the central district of Narayanganj. Fire officials suspect accumulated gas from a leaked pipeline triggered a spark and all six air conditioners on the ground floor of the mosque exploded. "A gas pipeline passes beneath the mosque.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:34 IST
Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC explosion rises to 27

The death toll from a near-simultaneous explosion of six air conditioners in a mosque on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka rose to 27, with one more victim succumbing to his injuries, according to a media report. A 30-year-old man died on Monday while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, the bdnews24.com reported.

Another 10 people were battling for their lives at the hospital, it said on Monday. A gas leak in an underground pipeline caused the six air conditioners to explode almost simultaneously during Friday evening prayers on September 4 at the Baitul Salat mosque in the central district of Narayanganj. While 21 victims, including a seven-year-old boy, died on Saturday during their treatment, five more died on Sunday. Fire officials suspect accumulated gas from a leaked pipeline triggered a spark and all six air conditioners on the ground floor of the mosque exploded.

"A gas pipeline passes beneath the mosque. We are suspecting that gas leaked from the pipeline and accumulated inside as the windows were closed. The explosion was probably triggered due to sparks when someone tried to switch on or off the ACs or fans," Narayanganj Fire Service's Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Al Arefin had said. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued orders to review the fire safety system of mosques across the country in the wake of the incident.

According to reports, the mosque committee had recently filed a complaint over leakage of the gas pipeline of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited. The members of the committee said the Titas Gas authorities asked for a Tk50,000 bribe. As the bribe was not paid, the authorities neglected the matter which resulted into this catastrophe, the Dhaka Tribune had reported. Four separate probe committees -- by Narayanganj district administration, Fire Service, Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd, and Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) -- have been formed to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, police have filed a case of negligence against the mosque management committee and the utility authorities. Witnesses said they found five to six people coming out of the mosque as soon as the blast occurred. Worshippers, most of them severely burnt, were found lying on the floor, they said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Pendency of cases up 3 pc from March-July: HC data

There has been an increase in pendency of cases in the Delhi High Court from March 1 to July 31, according to the data released by it regarding the cases filed, disposed of and those remaining pending. There were 82,014 pending cases as on ...

Soccer-Schalke thank healthcare workers with match tickets

Bundesliga club Schalke 04 will distribute some of their 300 tickets for the first two home matches of the season to healthcare professionals and senior home workers to thank them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said. ...

Denmark: Tunisia should take migrants rescued off Malta

Denmark says that Tunisia is responsible for receiving the 27 migrants who were rescued in the Mediterranean by a Danish-flagged chemical tanker. More than a month ago, the Maersk Etienne rescued the migrants, including a pregnant woman and...

Cong-led UDF in Kerala declares candidates for two assembly bypolls

The Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF on Tuesday declared candidates for the by-election to two Assembly seats in Kerala. UDF chairman and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala announced that two of its allie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020